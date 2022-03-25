English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 120 to 154,463. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 4,857 COVID-19 Cases, 120 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 March 2022 17:20
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 4,857 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,991,687.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 14,710 to 5,691,220.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 120 to 154,463.

Global Increase

The global increase in COVID-19 cases continues, driven by large outbreaks in Asia and a fresh wave in Europe, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
Several countries are now seeing their highest death rates since the beginning of the pandemic.
 
This reflects the speed with which Omicron spreads, and the heightened risk of death for those who are not vaccinated, especially older people.
 
(WAH)
156.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Indonesia Opens Up Cooperation on Clean Energy Technology: Minister

Jakarta Starts Easing COVID-19 Restrictions in Stages: Deputy Governor

