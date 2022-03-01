Jakarta Must Remain Alert for COVID-19 Uptick: DPRD Speaker

Jakarta: The Regional House of Representatives (DPRD) has urged the Jakarta government to pay closer attention to the increase in daily COVID-19 cases.
DPRD Jakarta Speaker, Prasetyo Edi Marsudi, said on Tuesday that the trend of daily cases in Jakarta is inversely proportional to the national rate.
Every day, Jakarta is recording additional cases, bucking the national trend, he noted.
"Thank God, COVID-19 in the country has shown a downward trend on the past few days before the long holiday from February 26–28, 2022. But (that was not the case) for Jakarta. The daily cases have actually increased compared to the previous days. This should be our concern," Marsudi said in a post on his Instagram account @prasetyoedimarsudi.
Citing data indicating a declining trend in national daily cases, he said that the number of cases declined from 61,488 on February 23, 2022, to 57,426 on February 24.
They continued to fall to reach 49,447 on February 25, and then further declined to 46,643 on February 26 and 34,976 on February 27, he informed.
"And last time, on February 28, it (the daily tally) again decreased significantly to 25,054 cases," he highlighted.
In contrast, Jakarta experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases, with the number of daily cases reaching 7,300 on February 28, he pointed out.
The capital recorded 3,957 cases on February 27, 4,675 cases on February 26, and 4,524 cases on February 2, he said.
Although the rate of increase needs to be watched out for, people must not panic, he said adding that he is confident that the pandemic can be controlled by consistently following the health protocols in a disciplined manner. The adherence to safety measures must be implemented every day as a means to rejuvenate the economy as well, he added.
Marsudi said he expects collective efforts to help bring the pandemic to an end.
On February 28, the number of coronavirus patients in Indonesia increased by 25,054, taking the total active cases to 5,564,448.
Meanwhile, 43,992 patients recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 4,861,415.
With 262 patients succumbing to the infection, the total death toll reached 148,335.