KPK Promotes Anti-Corruption Counseling Program at G20 Event

Jakarta: The Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) promoted implementation of the anti-corruption counseling program at the first meeting of the 2022 G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) to encourage public participation and anti-corruption education.
According to the official site of KPK, the first meeting of the 2022 G20 ACWG is being held on March 28-31, 2022.
In a statement received here on Wednesday, Director of Anti-corruption Education and Training at the KPK Dian Novianthi remarked that anti-corruption counsellors are the agents of change that help to disseminate and apply anti-corruption education effectively and efficiently.
"The anti-corruption counsellors also serve as an extension of the KPK. Thus, anti-corruption education can be received by all people throughout Indonesia," she stated.
Novianthi noted that the counsellors can also take on the role of enforcement. For instance, in the event of an allegation of corruption, the counselors can assist the people to complete the requirements to file the allegation to be investigated by the KPK.
As of December 2021, Novianthi remarked that there were 2,047 anti-corruption counselors and 228 integrity-building experts throughout 34 provinces.
On the second day of the first 2022 G20 ACWG meeting that discussed public participation and anti-corruption education issues, the director emphasized to all participants that the two issues were no less important than preventing and taking action against corruption.
Anti-corruption education has been one of KPK’s Corruption Eradication tridents, she affirmed.
"Education is KPK's first trident since it can build and instill anti-corruption values, character, and culture," she remarked.
Novianthi expected that the anti-corruption counselling program can be promoted at the 2022 G20 ACWG as a collaboration attempt to eradicate the crime through public participation and education.
On the second day of the meeting, the working group had also collected various good anti-corruption education practices to become a compendium from several meeting participants, including Saudi Arabia, the United States, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, England, Mexico, and Turkey.
The meeting was also attended by several international organizations, such as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).