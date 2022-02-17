G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Urged to Strengthen Cooperation

Jakarta: The G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors's Meeting is expected to create ways to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)
According to President Jokowi, fiscal and monetary policies that encourage the recovery of the global economy are expected to be able to resolve the ongoing economic challenges.
"This meeting between finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries can definitely formulate fiscal and monetary policy measures to solve our common problems," said President Jokowi in the Opening Ceremony of the 1st G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors's Meeting on Thursday, 17 February 2022.
President Jokowi hopes that collaborative measures can help solve the ongoing economic challenges, such as rising inflation and rising food prices.
"We must collaborate to tackle these strategic challenges," said President Jokowi.
"I hope this meeting will produce collaborative and concrete steps that can be implemented so that the results can be seen," said the President.