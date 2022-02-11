English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 100 to 144,958. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Records 40,489 New COVID-19 Cases, 100 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 February 2022 17:27
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 40,489 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,708,043.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 15,767to 4,250,277.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 100 to 144,958.

Vaccine Inequity


For most of 2021, limited global vaccine supply led to huge disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access, leaving billions of people – especially in low- and middle-income countries – unprotected against serious disease and death from COVID-19. 
 
Low levels of vaccine coverage also provided the ideal conditions for new variants to develop. 
 
While supply has now increased, access to any new formulations of COVID-19 vaccines – tailored specifically to new variants – will likely also be inequitable because manufacturing capacity remains limited to only a small handful of companies and countries.

(WAH)
Creative Industry Suffering Major Impacts during Covid-19 Pandemic: Report

UNESCO Pledges to Have 80% of Seabed Mapped by 2030

Indonesia Withdraws from AFF U-23 Cup over COVID-19 Cases

11 Februari, Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 40.489
Nasional

LPS Percepat Pembayaran Klaim Nasabah Bank Gagal Jadi Maksimal 7 Hari Kerja
Ekonomi

Menparekraf Sandiaga Uno, Jajal Motor MotoGP di Mandalika
Otomotif

Samsung Tab S8 Series Unggulkan S Pen Berlatensi Rendah
Teknologi

ISIS Cari Pemimpin Baru saat Kekuatannya Makin Menurun
Internasional

Musisi Senior Younky Soewarno Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Nadiem: Sekolah Kini Punya Tiga Pilihan Kurikulum
Pendidikan

Timnas Indonesia Batal Ikut Turnamen Piala AFF U-23
Olahraga

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

