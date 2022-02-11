Indonesia Records 40,489 New COVID-19 Cases, 100 Deaths

From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 15,767to 4,250,277.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 100 to 144,958.
Vaccine Inequity
For most of 2021, limited global vaccine supply led to huge disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access, leaving billions of people – especially in low- and middle-income countries – unprotected against serious disease and death from COVID-19.
Low levels of vaccine coverage also provided the ideal conditions for new variants to develop.
While supply has now increased, access to any new formulations of COVID-19 vaccines – tailored specifically to new variants – will likely also be inequitable because manufacturing capacity remains limited to only a small handful of companies and countries.