Indonesia Records 61,488 New COVID-19 Cases, 227 Deaths

From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 39,170 to 4,632,355.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 227 to 147,025.
Sublineage BA.2As part of its on-going work to track variants, the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) of the World Health Organization (WHO) recently met to discuss the latest evidence on the Omicron variant of concern, including its sublineages BA.1 and BA.2.
Based on available data of transmission, severity, reinfection, diagnostics, therapeutics and impacts of vaccines, the group reinforced that the BA.2 sublineage should continue to be considered a variant of concern and that it should remain classified as Omicron.
The group emphasized that BA.2 should continue to be monitored as a distinct sublineage of Omicron by public health authorities.