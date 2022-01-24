Minister Says COVID-19 Situation Still Under Control

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has extended the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in Java-Bali until January 31.
Although cases of Omicron across the country have soared, the COVID-19 situation in Indonesia is still under control.
"The government is in full control of this Omicron variant," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a video conference on Monday, January 24, 2022.
"We should not be complacent and remain disciplined," said the coordinator fo the implementation of PPKM in Java-Bali.
According to him, the Bed Occupancy Ratio (BOR) in Java-Bali in this period is much better than during the beginning of the Delta wave last year.
"Daily death cases throughout the Java-Bali region for the last 14 days are also still low," concluded Luhut.