Jakarta Governor Monitors Omicron Spread

Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has said that the Jakarta Provincial Government is intensively monitoring the spread of Omicron COVID-19 variant in the community.
The provincial government has coordinated with the central government regarding this matter.
"So we always work together with the Task Force, the Ministry of Health, so that monitoring is carried out intensively," Anies said, as quoted by Media Indonesia, Jakarta, Tuesday, December 29, 2021.
When there are cases, they are immediately reported," Anies added.
According to the Ministry of Health, the first locally transmitted Omicron case was detected in Jakarta earlier this month.
The patient lives with his wife in North Sumatra capital of Medan and travels to Jakarta once a month.
The patient and his wife arrived in Jakarta on December 6 and visited Ashta District 8 mall in Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) on December 17.
On December 19, they had an antigen test at Grand Family Hospital in Jakarta before returning to Medan, but the patient’s test result tested positive for COVID-19, while his wife’s test result was negative.
Afterward, the patient took a PCR test on December 20 and on December 26, tests at GSI (Genomik Solidaritas Indonesia) Laboratory confirmed that it is an Omicron case,
The patient is being isolated at Sulianti Saroso Infectious Disease Hospital (RSPI) albeit having no symptoms.