English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 275 Covid-19 Patients

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 October 2021 11:49
Jakarta: Some 275 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number was increased by 13 from 262.
 
"It was up from 262," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 103 male patients and 172 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Chief Highlights Benefits of Greener Cities

UN Chief Highlights Benefits of Greener Cities

English
united nations
Stricter Supervision Necessary to Coexist with Covid-19: Task Force

Stricter Supervision Necessary to Coexist with Covid-19: Task Force

English
covid-19 pandemic
Indonesia's Participation in 2020 Dubai Expo to Build Nation Branding: Ministry

Indonesia's Participation in 2020 Dubai Expo to Build Nation Branding: Ministry

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sementara, DKI Jakarta Pimpin Klasemen Medali PON Papua
Olahraga

Sementara, DKI Jakarta Pimpin Klasemen Medali PON Papua

Jokowi Senang Masyarakat Papua Barat Antusias Divaksin Covid-19
Nasional

Jokowi Senang Masyarakat Papua Barat Antusias Divaksin Covid-19

Berencana Jadi <i>Hybrid Universty</i>, Unpad Mulai Perbaiki Kurikulum
Pendidikan

Berencana Jadi Hybrid Universty, Unpad Mulai Perbaiki Kurikulum

Mengukur Dampak <i>Tapering</i> The Fed bagi Indonesia
Ekonomi

Mengukur Dampak Tapering The Fed bagi Indonesia

Inggris Keluarkan RI dari Negara Daftar Merah Covid-19
Internasional

Inggris Keluarkan RI dari Negara Daftar Merah Covid-19

Segera, Ada SPKLU Ada Di Sulawesi Tengah
Otomotif

Segera, Ada SPKLU Ada Di Sulawesi Tengah

Lexar Punya SSD NVMe Professional Terbaru, 12 Kali Lebih Cepat dari SATA
Teknologi

Lexar Punya SSD NVMe Professional Terbaru, 12 Kali Lebih Cepat dari SATA

Terkuak! Ini Selera Musik Dian Sastro
Hiburan

Terkuak! Ini Selera Musik Dian Sastro

Entaskan Kawasan Kumuh, 700 Rumah di Banjarmasin Diperbaiki
Properti

Entaskan Kawasan Kumuh, 700 Rumah di Banjarmasin Diperbaiki

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!