Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 275 Covid-19 Patients

(WAH)

Jakarta: Some 275 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.Compared to the previous day, the number was increased by 13 from 262."It was up from 262," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.According to the official, there are currently 103 male patients and 172 female patients in the emergency hospital.Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.