coronavirus (Photo:Medcom.id)
Indonesia Records 683 New Covid-19 Cases, 28 Deaths

English health covid-19 covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 October 2021 17:47
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 683 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,243,215.
 
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 681 to 4,087,440.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 28 to 143,361.
 
A new strategy announced on Thursday by the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for $23.4 billion to combat inequities in accessing COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments.
 
According to the United Nations (UN) agency, the funding for the Access to COVID Tools (ACT) Accelerator – the UN-backed global initiative to end the COVID-19 pandemic - is critical to prevent some five million additional potential deaths as well as $5.3 trillion in global economic losses. 

"To end the pandemic, governments, manufacturers and donors must fully fund the ACT-Accelerator to address inequities in access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press release on Thursday.
 
According to him, the ACT-Accelerator is bolstering its role as an ally for countries side-lined by market forces in securing life-saving interventions. 
 
(WAH)
