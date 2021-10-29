Indonesia Records 683 New Covid-19 Cases, 28 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 683 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,243,215.
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 681 to 4,087,440.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 28 to 143,361.
A new strategy announced on Thursday by the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for $23.4 billion to combat inequities in accessing COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments.
According to the United Nations (UN) agency, the funding for the Access to COVID Tools (ACT) Accelerator – the UN-backed global initiative to end the COVID-19 pandemic - is critical to prevent some five million additional potential deaths as well as $5.3 trillion in global economic losses.
"To end the pandemic, governments, manufacturers and donors must fully fund the ACT-Accelerator to address inequities in access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press release on Thursday.
According to him, the ACT-Accelerator is bolstering its role as an ally for countries side-lined by market forces in securing life-saving interventions.