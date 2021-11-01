Indonesia Records 403 New Covid-19 Cases, 18 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 403 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,244,761.
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 784 to 4,089,419.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 18 to 143,423.
The leaders of G20 countries recently discussed joint efforts to escape health and economic crises due to the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed on the importance of achieving a global vaccination strategy set by the World Health Organization (WHO).
"The leaders expressed their viewpoints on the need to vaccinate 40 percent of the population by the end of this year and 70 percent by mid-2022. This is actually a global strategy outlined by the WHO and supported by the G20 leaders," Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi said at the Hotel Splendide Royal, after accompanying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the G20 Summit in La Nuvola, Rome, Italy, Saturday.
According to the Minister, President Jokowi in his statement highlighted the importance of strengthening an inclusive global health architecture that adheres to the principles of solidarity, justice, transparency, and equality.