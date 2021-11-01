English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government today recorded 403 covid-19 cases.
The Indonesian government today recorded 403 covid-19 cases.

Indonesia Records 403 New Covid-19 Cases, 18 Deaths

English health covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 November 2021 17:23
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 403 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,244,761.
 
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 784 to 4,089,419.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 18 to 143,423.
 
The leaders of G20 countries recently discussed joint efforts to escape health and economic crises due to the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed on the importance of achieving a global vaccination strategy set by the World Health Organization (WHO). 
 
"The leaders expressed their viewpoints on the need to vaccinate 40 percent of the population by the end of this year and 70 percent by mid-2022. This is actually a global strategy outlined by the WHO and supported by the G20 leaders," Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi said at the Hotel Splendide Royal, after accompanying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the G20 Summit in La Nuvola, Rome, Italy, Saturday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the Minister, President Jokowi in his statement highlighted the importance of strengthening an inclusive global health architecture that adheres to the principles of solidarity, justice, transparency, and equality.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Canada Cooperate to Enhance Competitiveness of MSMEs

Indonesia, Canada Cooperate to Enhance Competitiveness of MSMEs

English
MSMEs
Think Tank Presses for Evaluating Open Proportional System in Elections

Think Tank Presses for Evaluating Open Proportional System in Elections

English
elections
President Jokowi Invites G20 Leaders to 2022 Bali Summit

President Jokowi Invites G20 Leaders to 2022 Bali Summit

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kagumi Joker, Pelaku Serangan di Kereta Tokyo Ingin Divonis Hukuman Mati
Internasional

Kagumi Joker, Pelaku Serangan di Kereta Tokyo Ingin Divonis Hukuman Mati

Wapres Minta Publik Waspada Menghadapi Libur Natal dan Tahun Baru
Nasional

Wapres Minta Publik Waspada Menghadapi Libur Natal dan Tahun Baru

Tanpa Juninho, Pelatih PSS Tetap Optimistis
Olahraga

Tanpa Juninho, Pelatih PSS Tetap Optimistis

Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai, Ini Ketentuan Pemilihan Formasinya
Pendidikan

Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai, Ini Ketentuan Pemilihan Formasinya

Punya Hutan Tropis Terbesar di Dunia, Jokowi: RI Strategis Tangani Perubahan Iklim
Ekonomi

Punya Hutan Tropis Terbesar di Dunia, Jokowi: RI Strategis Tangani Perubahan Iklim

Siap-Siap, Para Bikers Berpesta Di IIMS Motobike 2021
Otomotif

Siap-Siap, Para Bikers Berpesta Di IIMS Motobike 2021

Dikabarkan Meninggal Dunia, Begini Kondisi Acha Septriasa
Hiburan

Dikabarkan Meninggal Dunia, Begini Kondisi Acha Septriasa

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing
Teknologi

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo
Properti

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!