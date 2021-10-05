English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 1,404 New Covid-19 Cases, 77 Deaths

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 October 2021 17:35
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,404 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,221,610.
 
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,558 to 4,049,449.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 77 to 142,338.
 
 The COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia that has been under control has improved manufacturing industry performance, marked by the country’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) that is in the expansive zone, according to Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. 
 
"Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI has experienced faster expansion than [the expansion during] large-scale social activity restrictions (PSBB)," Luhut said in his press statement after an online limited meeting on public activity restrictions (PPKM) evaluation, Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI increased from 43.7 in the previous month to 52.2 in September 2021, which is one of the best in ASEAN.
 
 

(WAH)
