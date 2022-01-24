English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,227.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,227.

Indonesia Records 2,927 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 January 2022 19:48
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,927 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,289,305.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 944 to 4,124,211.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,227.
 
The Indonesian government has extended the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in Java-Bali until January 31.
 
"The government is in full control," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a video conference on Monday, January 24, 2022.
 
According to him, the Bed Occupancy Ratio (BOR) in Java-Bali in this period is much better than during the beginning of the Delta wave last year.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesians Cautioned against Entering Public Places without PeduliLindungi

Indonesians Cautioned against Entering Public Places without PeduliLindungi

English
covid-19
Distribution of Agricultural KUR Recorded Highest in 2021: Minister

Distribution of Agricultural KUR Recorded Highest in 2021: Minister

English
agriculture
New License Plate Colors to Be Introduced This Year: National Police

New License Plate Colors to Be Introduced This Year: National Police

English
police
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hilirisasi Batu Bara Muara Enim Hasilkan 1,4 Juta Ton DME
Ekonomi

Hilirisasi Batu Bara Muara Enim Hasilkan 1,4 Juta Ton DME

Jokowi Jadi Presiden Kedua yang Mengunjungi Pagar Alam Setelah Bung Karno
Nasional

Jokowi Jadi Presiden Kedua yang Mengunjungi Pagar Alam Setelah Bung Karno

KPAI: 20,9% Sekolah Tak Siap Jalankan PTM Kapasitas Penuh
Pendidikan

KPAI: 20,9% Sekolah Tak Siap Jalankan PTM Kapasitas Penuh

Cara Hapus Cache WhatsApp di iPhone
Teknologi

Cara Hapus Cache WhatsApp di iPhone

Ikuti Ghozali Everyday, Lamborghini Masuk Ke NFT
Otomotif

Ikuti Ghozali Everyday, Lamborghini Masuk Ke NFT

Jadwal Timnas Wanita Indonesia vs Thailand
Olahraga

Jadwal Timnas Wanita Indonesia vs Thailand

Matthew White, Aktor Cilik Bintang Film Danur Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Matthew White, Aktor Cilik Bintang Film Danur Meninggal Dunia

Terbesar Sejak Oktober, 39 Pesawat Tiongkok Coba Terobos Ruang Udara Taiwan
Internasional

Terbesar Sejak Oktober, 39 Pesawat Tiongkok Coba Terobos Ruang Udara Taiwan

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google
Properti

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!