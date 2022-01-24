Indonesia Records 2,927 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,927 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,289,305.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 944 to 4,124,211.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,227.
The Indonesian government has extended the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in Java-Bali until January 31.
"The government is in full control," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a video conference on Monday, January 24, 2022.
According to him, the Bed Occupancy Ratio (BOR) in Java-Bali in this period is much better than during the beginning of the Delta wave last year.