Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Setwapres)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Setwapres)

Omicron Surge in Indonesia predicted to Peak in February-March: Health Minister

English health covid-19 Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 January 2022 11:47
Jakarta: The surge in Omicron variant transmission in Indonesia is predicted to peak in mid-February to early March this year, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said.
 
"The first time we identified (the Omicron variant of COVID-19) in Indonesia was in mid-December (last year) and the number of cases started to rise in early January. In 35-65 days, there will be a relatively high number of transmissions. We must be ready," Budi said after a limited cabinet meeting on Sunday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
He stated that the public should remain vigilant and not panic.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Budi, hospital admission for Omicron patients in several countries ranges from 30 to 40 percent compared to the hospitalization of that of the Delta variant.
 
The Minister also said that the Government continues to closely monitor the condition of Omicron confirmed patients who require hospital treatment. Of the approximately 500 cases of Omicron, 300 of them have been recovered.
 
Approximately 90 percent of local transmissions of the Omicron variant occurred in capital Jakarta, Budi added.
 
The Government, he added, will also impose stricter enforcement of health protocols supported by the utilization of PeduliLindungi app.
 
In addition, testing and tracing measures will also be reinforced with support from the Indonesian Nasional Defense Forces (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri), he added.
 
The Minister went on to say that the Government will also step up COVID-19 booster vaccination rollout and ensure supply of medicine needed by COVID-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!