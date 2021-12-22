Indonesia Records 179 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 252 to 4,112,292.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 144,034.
COVID-19 Vaccination for ChildrenMeanwhile, First Lady Ibu Iriana Joko Widodo and Ibu Wury Ma’ruf Amin with a number of Solidarity Act Organization of Onward Indonesia Cabinet Era (OASE KIM) members inspected COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6-11years at Sukarasa 195 State Primary School, City of Bandung, West Java Province, on Tuesday.
According to the Press, Media, and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, Ibu Iriana was welcomed enthusiastically by students of Sukarasa 195 State Primary School, Bandung.
Guided by the Headmaster of Sukarasa 195 State Primary School, Ibu Iriana directly inspected the vaccination program for 452 students and she seemed to have interactions with some students who were waiting for their turns to get vaccinated.
Similar program was also held simultaneously at 15 primary schools with 6,097 participants targeted spreading in regencies/cities of West Java Province, namely City of Bandung, West Bandung Regency, Bekasi Regency, Ciamis Regency, City of Banjar, City of Bekasi, City of Bogor, City of Cimahi, and City of Depok.