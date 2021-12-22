English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 144,034.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 144,034.

Indonesia Records 179 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 December 2021 17:39
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 179 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,261,072.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 252 to 4,112,292.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 144,034.

COVID-19 Vaccination for Children

Meanwhile, First Lady Ibu Iriana Joko Widodo and Ibu Wury Ma’ruf Amin with a number of Solidarity Act Organization of Onward Indonesia Cabinet Era (OASE KIM) members inspected COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6-11years at Sukarasa 195 State Primary School, City of Bandung, West Java Province, on Tuesday.
 
According to the Press, Media, and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, Ibu Iriana was welcomed enthusiastically by students of Sukarasa 195 State Primary School, Bandung.
 
Guided by the Headmaster of Sukarasa 195 State Primary School, Ibu Iriana directly inspected the vaccination program for 452 students and she seemed to have interactions with some students who were waiting for their turns to get vaccinated.
 
Similar program was also held simultaneously at 15 primary schools with 6,097 participants targeted spreading in regencies/cities of West Java Province, namely City of Bandung, West Bandung Regency, Bekasi Regency, Ciamis Regency, City of Banjar, City of Bekasi, City of Bogor, City of Cimahi, and City of Depok.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Cabinet Secretary Hopes for Indonesian Women's Stronger Role in Development

Cabinet Secretary Hopes for Indonesian Women's Stronger Role in Development

English
women
Jokowi Issues Decree on National Talent Management Task Force

Jokowi Issues Decree on National Talent Management Task Force

English
president joko widodo
Developing Green Industry Key to Indonesia's Economic Transformation Leap

Developing Green Industry Key to Indonesia's Economic Transformation Leap

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cegah Omicron, Pemda Diminta Menintensifkan Pelacakan Kontak Erat
Nasional

Cegah Omicron, Pemda Diminta Menintensifkan Pelacakan Kontak Erat

Mentan Bakal Kembangkan Pertanian di Destinasi Wisata Bali hingga Raja Ampat
Ekonomi

Mentan Bakal Kembangkan Pertanian di Destinasi Wisata Bali hingga Raja Ampat

Jepang Konfirmasi Penyebaran Omicron di Tengah Masyarakat
Internasional

Jepang Konfirmasi Penyebaran Omicron di Tengah Masyarakat

Fix! Formula E Diselenggarakan di Ancol
Otomotif

Fix! Formula E Diselenggarakan di Ancol

4 Beasiswa Luar Negeri Tanpa Syarat TOEFL, Cek di Sini
Pendidikan

4 Beasiswa Luar Negeri Tanpa Syarat TOEFL, Cek di Sini

Tetap Waspada Melawan Singapura
Olahraga

Tetap Waspada Melawan Singapura

Davina Veronica Kecam Rencana Raffi Ahmad Bangun Kebun Binatang
Hiburan

Davina Veronica Kecam Rencana Raffi Ahmad Bangun Kebun Binatang

Pakai Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 Series Bakal Meluncur 28 Desember?
Teknologi

Pakai Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 Series Bakal Meluncur 28 Desember?

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!