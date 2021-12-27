Govt Warns Indonesians Against Travelling Abroad Without Urgent Needs

Jakarta: In light of the recent development on the Omicron variant, the Indonesian Government has warned the public against making any international travel without urgency.
"Again, the Government would like to remind the public not to travel abroad unless it is for something really urgent,” Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said in a live-streamed press statement on the development of COVID-19 handling and evaluation of the implementation of public activity restrictions (PPKM), Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
For the record, until Sunday, the number of Omicron’s confirmed cases in Indonesia has reached 46 cases, almost all of which are international travelers returning from various countries.
The Coordinating Minister also underscored that the Government will continue to strengthen monitoring at entry points and tighten quarantine for international traveler.
He added that the Government has also planned out a contingency plan for the arrival of more than 5,000 Indonesians returning from abroad at the beginning of the year.
The Government, he revealed, is also preparing Juanda Airport in East Java province as well as a quarantine center in East Java provincial capital of Surabaya city as an alternative entry point for arrivals and a quarantine place for international travelers.
The Minister also went on to say that the level of hospitalization and the mortality rate from COVID-19 are still showing signs of being very controlled.