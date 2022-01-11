Positivity Rate of International Arrivals Higher Than That of Local Transmissions: Minister

Jakarta: On the recent development of COVID-19 in the country, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin has stated that positivity rate for international arrivals is much higher than that of local transmission.
"The positivity rate for international arrivals is 13 percent, far above the positivity rate for local transmissions of 0.2 percent. It means that the positivity rate of international arrivals is 65 times higher than the positivity rate of local transmissions. This strengthens our hypothesis that most of the current confirmed cases are due to international arrivals," the Minister said after a limited meeting on PPKM (Public Activity Restrictions) Evaluation, at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
According to the Minister, the current confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the country have reached 414 cases, the majority of which are from international travelers.
Most of the travelers came from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.
Budi also stated that there were only two Omicron confirmed patients in the moderate category or in need of oxygen treatment.
The two patients, aged 58 and 47 years, have comorbidities.