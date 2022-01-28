English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.
127 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 January 2022 18:00
Jakarta: 751,062 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 127,164,526, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 616,997 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 183,677,032.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 9,905 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,319,175.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,028 to 4,131,333.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,268.
 
(WAH)
