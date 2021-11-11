President Jokowi to Inaugurate New Military Commander Next Week

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to inaugurate Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa as the new National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander next week.
"God willing, it will be held next week," President Jokowi said at National Defense Academy of NasDem Party in Jakarta on Thursday.
"We are still formulating the schedule," the Head of State explained.
Earlier this week, the House of Representatives (DPR) approved Indonesian Army Chief of Staff Andika Perkasa as the next Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) commander.
In a plenary session, lawmakers supported the results of the fit and proper test of the military commander candidate.
General Andika will replace Marshal Hadi Tjahjato who is entering retirement age.