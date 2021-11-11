English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perka (Photo:medcom.id/anggi tondi martaon)
Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perka (Photo:medcom.id/anggi tondi martaon)

President Jokowi to Inaugurate New Military Commander Next Week

English tni president joko widodo
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 11 November 2021 16:50
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to inaugurate Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa as the new National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander next week.
 
"God willing, it will be held next week," President Jokowi said at National Defense Academy of NasDem Party in Jakarta on Thursday.
 
"We are still formulating the schedule," the Head of State explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Earlier this week, the House of Representatives (DPR) approved Indonesian Army Chief of Staff Andika Perkasa as the next Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) commander.
 
In a plenary session, lawmakers supported the results of the fit and proper test of the military commander candidate.
 
General Andika will replace Marshal Hadi Tjahjato who is entering retirement age.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Cabinet Reshuffle Not Yet Considered Necessary: Jokowi

Cabinet Reshuffle Not Yet Considered Necessary: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Jokowi Praises Indonesia's Film Industry's Achievements amid Pandemic

Jokowi Praises Indonesia's Film Industry's Achievements amid Pandemic

English
president joko widodo
908 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Undergoing Self-Isolation at Pasar Rumput Apartment

908 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Undergoing Self-Isolation at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
covid-19 patients
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Sebut Indonesia Disegani Negara-negara Lain
Nasional

Jokowi Sebut Indonesia Disegani Negara-negara Lain

Hasil NBA Hari Ini: Warriors Catat Enam Kemenangan Beruntun
Olahraga

Hasil NBA Hari Ini: Warriors Catat Enam Kemenangan Beruntun

Akhir Tahun, RI Bakal Cetak Surplus Necara Perdagangan Terbesar dalam Sejarah
Ekonomi

Akhir Tahun, RI Bakal Cetak Surplus Necara Perdagangan Terbesar dalam Sejarah

Menang FFI 2021, Sutradara Film Invisible Hopes Minta Jokowi Berjanji Soal Ini
Hiburan

Menang FFI 2021, Sutradara Film Invisible Hopes Minta Jokowi Berjanji Soal Ini

GIIAS Kembali Di 2021, Ada Sejumlah World Premier
Otomotif

GIIAS Kembali Di 2021, Ada Sejumlah World Premier

Wapres Minta Kampus Hasilkan Riset Produk Halal Berkualitas
Pendidikan

Wapres Minta Kampus Hasilkan Riset Produk Halal Berkualitas

Instagram Uji Coba Fitur Pengingat Kelamaan Main Medsos
Teknologi

Instagram Uji Coba Fitur Pengingat Kelamaan Main Medsos

Presiden Tiongkok Peringatkan Agar Tidak Terjadi Lagi Perang Dingin
Internasional

Presiden Tiongkok Peringatkan Agar Tidak Terjadi Lagi Perang Dingin

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?
Properti

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!