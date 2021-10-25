Jokowi Has Not Named a New Presidential Spokesperson: Official

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has not yet named a new spokesperson after he appointed Presidential Spokesman Fadjroel Rachman as Indonesian Ambassador to Kazakhstan.
"Until now, there has been no directive from the President," said Bey Machmudin, Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media at the Presidential Secretariat here on Monday, October 25, 2021.
According to him, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Presidential Chief of Staff President Moeldoko could do Fadjroel's job.
On Monday morning, the Head of State inaugurated 17 Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia at the Presidential Palace Complex.
Several famous figures were inaugurated as Indonesian Ambassadors, namely Presidential Spokesperson Fadjroel Rachman and former Indonesian Chamber of Trade and Industry (KADIN) Chairman Rosan Roeslani.
"In carrying out my duties, I will uphold the ethics of office," they read the Oath of Occice.
They also vowed to carry out all orders and instructions of the Indonesian government faithfully.
"And I will faithfully fulfill all the obligations that are placed on me," they said.