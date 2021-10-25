English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Fadjroel Rachman (Photo:MI Ramdani)
Fadjroel Rachman (Photo:MI Ramdani)

Jokowi Has Not Named a New Presidential Spokesperson: Official

English indonesian government president joko widodo trade
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 25 October 2021 15:27
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has not yet named a new spokesperson after he appointed Presidential Spokesman Fadjroel Rachman as Indonesian Ambassador to Kazakhstan.
 
"Until now, there has been no directive from the President," said Bey Machmudin, Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media at the Presidential Secretariat here on Monday, October 25, 2021.
 
According to him, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Presidential Chief of Staff President Moeldoko could do Fadjroel's job.
 
On Monday morning, the Head of State inaugurated 17 Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia at the Presidential Palace Complex.
 
Several famous figures were inaugurated as Indonesian Ambassadors, namely Presidential Spokesperson Fadjroel Rachman and former Indonesian Chamber of Trade and Industry (KADIN) Chairman Rosan Roeslani.
 
"In carrying out my duties, I will uphold the ethics of office," they read the Oath of Occice.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


They also vowed to carry out all orders and instructions of the Indonesian government faithfully.
 
"And I will faithfully fulfill all the obligations that are placed on me," they said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Yogyakarta City Eyes 11% Economic Growth by Year-End

Yogyakarta City Eyes 11% Economic Growth by Year-End

English
economic growth
Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Bolster Cooperation in Palm Oil Industry

Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Bolster Cooperation in Palm Oil Industry

English
palm oil
Indonesia to Apply Fair Play for Automotive Industry: Investment Minister

Indonesia to Apply Fair Play for Automotive Industry: Investment Minister

English
automotive
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
25 Oktober, 68,2 Orang Terima Vaksin Dosis Lengkap
Nasional

25 Oktober, 68,2 Orang Terima Vaksin Dosis Lengkap

Kementerian BUMN Ogah Beri Suntikan PMN ke Garuda Indonesia
Ekonomi

Kementerian BUMN Ogah Beri Suntikan PMN ke Garuda Indonesia

Lawan Kejahatan di Komunitas Arab, Israel Gelontorkan Dana USD10 Miliar
Internasional

Lawan Kejahatan di Komunitas Arab, Israel Gelontorkan Dana USD10 Miliar

KOI Bertemu WADA Guna Bebaskan Sanksi LADI
Olahraga

KOI Bertemu WADA Guna Bebaskan Sanksi LADI

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Bisa Diajak Offroad Ringan
Otomotif

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Bisa Diajak Offroad Ringan

Ed Sheeran Positif Covid-19 Jelang Rilis Album Terbaru
Hiburan

Ed Sheeran Positif Covid-19 Jelang Rilis Album Terbaru

PTKIN Diminta Lakukan Transformasi Institusi, Digital, dan Internasionalisasi
Pendidikan

PTKIN Diminta Lakukan Transformasi Institusi, Digital, dan Internasionalisasi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia
Teknologi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia

<i>Apik, Rek!</i> Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya
Properti

Apik, Rek! Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!