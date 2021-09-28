English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Covid-19 Situation outside Java-Bali is Improving: Minister

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 September 2021 16:02
Jakarta: The covid-19 pandemic situation outside the islands of Java and Bali has shown improvements, according to the Indonesian government.
 
As of September 26, there has been no province with level 4 COVID-19 assessment.
 
"The provinces of Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, Aceh, and Papua belong to level 3, 21 provinces belong to level 2 and Lampung belongs to level 1," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website. 

For regency/city level, he added, there was also an improvement in the assessment level during the activity restrictions (PPKM) period.
 
August 8 saw 132 regencies/cities with level 4 assessment level, while on September 26, there is only one area that belongs to level 4, namely Bangka Regency. 
 
Airlangga said that the regions in level 3 decreased from 215 regencies/cities on August 8 to 76 regencies/cities on September 26, regions in level 2 increased from 39 regencies/cities to 275 regencies/cities, while regions in level 1 increased from zero to 34 regencies/cities. 
 
For the record, as of September 26, the recovery rate in Sumatra stood at 94.68 percent, while the case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.53 percent, and the decline in active covid-19 cases from August 9 was 89.06 percent. 
 
In Nusa Tenggara, the recovery rate was 96.40 percent, the CFR was 2.32 percent, and the decline in active cases was 89.74 percent. 
 
In Kalimantan, the recovery rate was 94.78 percent, the CFR was 3.14 percent, and the decline in active cases was 85.92 percent. 
 
In Sulawesi, the recovery rate was 95.21 percent, the CFR was 2.62 percent, and the decline in active cases was 84.10 percent, while in Maluku and Papua the recovery rate was 95.55 percent, the CFR was 1.66 percent, and the decline in active cases was 82.30 percent. 
 
(WAH)
