Indonesia Records 194 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 194 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,262,351.
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 280 to 4,113,742.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 144,081.
As the first locally transmitted Omicron case was detected in capital Jakarta, Ministry of Health reminds the people to remain disciplined in observing health protocols.
"Following the finding of this local transmission case, the Government once again reminds and urges the people to reduce mobility, especially during Christmas and New Year holidays. Do avoid crowds and always wear a facemask. Let us convince our relatives who have not been vaccinated to immediately get vaccinated," Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmidzi said in her press statement on Tuesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The locally transmitted case increased the number of confirmed positive Omicron case in Indonesia to 47 cases, in which 46 cases are imported and one case is local transmission.