Jakarta Strengthens COVID-19 Task Force against Omicron Case Spike: Vice Governor

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government has strengthened the COVID-19 task force to tackle the surge in cases of the Omicron strain in addition to adopting numerous other mitigation measures.
Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria noted that in addition to strengthening the COVID-19 Task Force, especially in schools, the local government will step up testing and tracing as well as accelerate child vaccinations and booster shots.
"We have taken several steps, with the first being strengthening the COVID-19 Task Force in schools. We will then increase tests and tracing and thereafter accelerate vaccination, especially for children, and the booster vaccine," Patria stated at the Jakarta City Hall on Tuesday.
He later noted that the provincial government will continue to disseminate information and monitor the implementation of health protocols in public.
However, Patria emphasized that people should remain vigilant amid the emergence of the Omicron variant.
"We have undertaken several efforts amid the spread of the Omicron variant, such as disinfecting and continuing to raise awareness and conducting supervision, monitoring, and evaluation on a regular basis," he noted.
Nevertheless, fully vaccinated individuals should always implement health protocols, such as wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining distance, he remarked.
Patria noted that several countries, with high vaccination coverage, still experienced a spike in cases, especially with regard to the Omicron variant.
"Do not wait for your family to be exposed. Although we have received the vaccination, do not become complacent. We must take a cue from other countries experiencing the third spike," he emphasized.
Patria also urged Jakartans to adhere to all regulations related to COVID-19, considering the fact that the pandemic still lingers on.
"Last year, we felt how powerful the Delta variant was. Now that the spread of the Omicron variant is much faster, we must stay vigilant, although it is not as dangerous as Delta," Patria remarked.
Some 825 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, chiefly constituting foreign travelers, were reported in Jakarta on January 17.
"The number of Omicron cases in Jakarta totalled 825, comprising 582 cases from abroad and 243 cases of local transmission," he noted.