English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta Vice Governor Ahmad Riza Patria (Photo;medcom.id)
Jakarta Vice Governor Ahmad Riza Patria (Photo;medcom.id)

Jakarta Strengthens COVID-19 Task Force against Omicron Case Spike: Vice Governor

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 cases
Antara • 18 January 2022 18:29
Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government has strengthened the COVID-19 task force to tackle the surge in cases of the Omicron strain in addition to adopting numerous other mitigation measures.
 
Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria noted that in addition to strengthening the COVID-19 Task Force, especially in schools, the local government will step up testing and tracing as well as accelerate child vaccinations and booster shots.
 
"We have taken several steps, with the first being strengthening the COVID-19 Task Force in schools. We will then increase tests and tracing and thereafter accelerate vaccination, especially for children, and the booster vaccine," Patria stated at the Jakarta City Hall on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He later noted that the provincial government will continue to disseminate information and monitor the implementation of health protocols in public.
 
However, Patria emphasized that people should remain vigilant amid the emergence of the Omicron variant.
 
"We have undertaken several efforts amid the spread of the Omicron variant, such as disinfecting and continuing to raise awareness and conducting supervision, monitoring, and evaluation on a regular basis," he noted.
 
Nevertheless, fully vaccinated individuals should always implement health protocols, such as wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining distance, he remarked.
 
Patria noted that several countries, with high vaccination coverage, still experienced a spike in cases, especially with regard to the Omicron variant.
 
"Do not wait for your family to be exposed. Although we have received the vaccination, do not become complacent. We must take a cue from other countries experiencing the third spike," he emphasized.
 
Patria also urged Jakartans to adhere to all regulations related to COVID-19, considering the fact that the pandemic still lingers on.
 
"Last year, we felt how powerful the Delta variant was. Now that the spread of the Omicron variant is much faster, we must stay vigilant, although it is not as dangerous as Delta," Patria remarked.
 
Some 825 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, chiefly constituting foreign travelers, were reported in Jakarta on January 17.
 
"The number of Omicron cases in Jakarta totalled 825, comprising 582 cases from abroad and 243 cases of local transmission," he noted. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 120 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 120 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

English
Papua
Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Siap-siap, Tarif Listrik Nonsubsidi Naik Selama 6 Bulan
Ekonomi

Siap-siap, Tarif Listrik Nonsubsidi Naik Selama 6 Bulan

Produksi Alat Pendeteksi Awal Omicron Rampung Akhir Januari
Nasional

Produksi Alat Pendeteksi Awal Omicron Rampung Akhir Januari

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 27 Pemain Jelang Laga Persahabatan Akhir Januari
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 27 Pemain Jelang Laga Persahabatan Akhir Januari

Justin Bieber Kolabs dengan Vespa, Mau Jadi Apa Nih?
Otomotif

Justin Bieber Kolabs dengan Vespa, Mau Jadi Apa Nih?

Abu Vulkanik Hambat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Tonga
Internasional

Abu Vulkanik Hambat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Tonga

Luna Maya Lakukan Pembekuan Sel Telur, Ini Alasannya
Hiburan

Luna Maya Lakukan Pembekuan Sel Telur, Ini Alasannya

15 Pertanyaan yang Sering Muncul Dalam Wawancara Beasiswa
Pendidikan

15 Pertanyaan yang Sering Muncul Dalam Wawancara Beasiswa

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop
Teknologi

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!