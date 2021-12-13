Indonesia Records 106 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 106 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,259,249.
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 278 to 4,110,327.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 143,948.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's COVID-19 vaccination program for children aged 6 to 11 will begin on Tuesday.
Based on the latest population data, the number of eligible participants is 26.5 million.
According to acting Director General of the Disease Control and Prevention Division of the Health Ministry, dr. Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, the Indonesian government is ready to start the implementation of the program.