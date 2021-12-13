English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 143,948.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 143,948.

Indonesia Records 106 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 December 2021 18:00
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded  106 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,259,249.
 
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 278 to 4,110,327.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 143,948.
 
Meanwhile, Indonesia's COVID-19 vaccination program for children aged 6 to 11 will begin on Tuesday.
 
Based on the latest population data, the number of eligible participants is 26.5 million.

According to acting Director General of the Disease Control and Prevention Division of the  Health Ministry, dr. Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, the Indonesian government is ready to start the implementation of the program.

 
(WAH)
