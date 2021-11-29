Indonesia Records 176 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 176 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,256,112.
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 419 to 4,104,333.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 143,819.
It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more easily spread from person to person compared to other variants, including Delta, World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
According to WHO's update released on Sunday, the number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors.
In addition, it is also not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta.