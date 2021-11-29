English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government must learn from the delta wave in the country earlier this year.
The Indonesian government must learn from the delta wave in the country earlier this year.

Govt Must Stay Vigilant of Omicron COVID-19 Variant: DPR Deputy Speaker

English covid-19 indonesian government Omicron
Anggi Tondi Martaon • 29 November 2021 13:50
Jakarta: The Indonesian government must stay vigilant of the emerging omicron COVID-19 variant, House of Representatives (DPR) Deputy Speaker Muhaimin Iskandar has said.
 
"We must stay vigilant and must not be careless," the National Awakening Party (PKB) chairman said in a statement on Monday.
 
"We have not yet detected Omicron variant in Indonesia. Hopefully the new variant have not yet reached Indonesia. We should closely monitor the situation," he explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


To anticipate the spread of the Omicron variant, Muhaimin stated, the Indonesian government must learn from the Delta wave in the country earlier this year.
 
According to WHO's update released on Sunday, tt is not yet clear whether Omicron is more easily spread from person to person compared to other variants, including Delta.
 
The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors.  
 
In addition, it is also not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt to immediately Implement Constitutional Court's Ruling on Job Creation Law

Govt to immediately Implement Constitutional Court's Ruling on Job Creation Law

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Records 176 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 176 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Indonesia Developing Corruption-Prevention Database of Aid Recipients

Indonesia Developing Corruption-Prevention Database of Aid Recipients

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ridwan Kamil Ungkap Alasan Jabar Punya Daya Tarik Investasi Digital
Ekonomi

Ridwan Kamil Ungkap Alasan Jabar Punya Daya Tarik Investasi Digital

Hari Pertama VTL Malaysia-Singapura Berlaku, Kasus Positif Covid-19 Terdeteksi
Internasional

Hari Pertama VTL Malaysia-Singapura Berlaku, Kasus Positif Covid-19 Terdeteksi

Kasus Aktif Diprediksi Mencapai 400 Ribu pada Gelombang Ketiga
Nasional

Kasus Aktif Diprediksi Mencapai 400 Ribu pada Gelombang Ketiga

ERD 2021 Buka Peluang Kolaborasi Penelitian Indonesia-Uni Eropa
Pendidikan

ERD 2021 Buka Peluang Kolaborasi Penelitian Indonesia-Uni Eropa

Honda Pertimbangkan Bangun Pabrik Baterai Di Thailand
Otomotif

Honda Pertimbangkan Bangun Pabrik Baterai Di Thailand

Almarhum Bens Leo Dikenal sebagai Pribadi yang Santun
Hiburan

Almarhum Bens Leo Dikenal sebagai Pribadi yang Santun

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Chelsea Berbagi Poin dengan MU, Milan Dipermalukan Sassuolo
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Chelsea Berbagi Poin dengan MU, Milan Dipermalukan Sassuolo

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global
Teknologi

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!