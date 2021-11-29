Govt Must Stay Vigilant of Omicron COVID-19 Variant: DPR Deputy Speaker

Jakarta: The Indonesian government must stay vigilant of the emerging omicron COVID-19 variant, House of Representatives (DPR) Deputy Speaker Muhaimin Iskandar has said.
"We must stay vigilant and must not be careless," the National Awakening Party (PKB) chairman said in a statement on Monday.
"We have not yet detected Omicron variant in Indonesia. Hopefully the new variant have not yet reached Indonesia. We should closely monitor the situation," he explained.
To anticipate the spread of the Omicron variant, Muhaimin stated, the Indonesian government must learn from the Delta wave in the country earlier this year.
According to WHO's update released on Sunday, tt is not yet clear whether Omicron is more easily spread from person to person compared to other variants, including Delta.
The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors.
In addition, it is also not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants.