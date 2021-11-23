English  
Indonesia Records 394 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 November 2021 18:21
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 394 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,253,992.
 
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 434 to 4,102,323.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 143,753.
 
The United States (US) recently donated an additional 3.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine doses to Indonesia in partnership with COVAX.  
 
2,632,500 doses arrived at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport on Saturday and 866,970 doses arrived on Monday.  

Bilaterally, the US Government has donated 16.9 million doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to Indonesia through the COVAX initiative, in partnership with the Indonesian Government and UNICEF. 
 
(WAH)
