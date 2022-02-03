Indonesia Records 27,197 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 27,197 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,414,483.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,993 to 4,154,797.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 38 to 144,411.
Meanwhile, some 5,174 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 204 from 4,970.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.