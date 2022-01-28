Active COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Increase to 16,330

Jakarta: Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Division of Jakarta Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, explained that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Jakarta rose by 2,248 to 16,330 on Thursday.
Active COVID-19 cases are defined as people who have tested positive for COVID-19, are in isolation and are being clinically monitored by health authorities.
"15,451 cases are local transmission cases, while the rest are imported cases," Dwi said in a written statement on Friday.
On Thursday, she said, the Jakarta Health Office recorded 4,149 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Jakarta to 891,148.
According to her, 3,920 new COVID-19 cases are local transmission cases.
"In the past week, 157,825 underwent PCR tests," she stated.