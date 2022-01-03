Indonesia Records 265 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 265 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,263,433.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 112 to 4,114,801.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 144,102.
In the wake of the finding of locally transmitted COVID-19 Omicron cases, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered related ministries / Government institutions to prepare mitigation measures to anticipate possible spike in the new variant cases.
"Omicron cases have been locally transmitted so we must carefully prepare the mitigation procedure, especially as we enter a new year and all sectors are already back in business in January, particularly major ones, namely education and offices," the President said during a limited meeting on evaluation of public activity restrictions held at the Presidential Office in Jakarta, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
Since the first Omicron case in Indonesia was announced on December 1, the number of cases has been increasing, totalling 136 cases to date.
To that end, the President has ordered that health care facilities be readied to anticipate spike in cases.