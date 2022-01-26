Indonesia Records 7,010 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 7,010 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,301,193.
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,582 to 4,127,662.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,254.
Meanwhile, some 2,946 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 11 from 2,957.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.