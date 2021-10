Covid-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Increase by 9

(WAH)

Jakarta: Some 193 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital was up by 9 from 184."It increased by 9 compared to yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated a total of 128,676 covid-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.