Indonesia Records 278 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 278 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,256,687.
From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 307 to 4,104,964.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 143,840.
The COVID-19 National Task Force has issued Circular Number 23 of 2021 on International Travel Health Protocols during COVID-19 pandemic.
The circular will be effective from 29 November 2021 until the time specified later.
The issuance of this circular is based on the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 that was found in South Africa and spread to several countries in the world.
To that end, in a bid to anticipate the spread of this new variant in Indonesia, the Government has decided to close the borders temporarily for international travelers who came from the countries/regions that has confirmed the transmission of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 and for international travelers who came from countries/regions near from countries/regions that have confirmed the new variant.
This circular also aims to observe health protocols for international travelers during COVID-19 pandemic as well as to carry out monitoring, handling, and evaluation in order to avoid an increase in COVID-19 including the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529.
As states in the circular, international travelers refer to people who travel to Indonesia from abroad in the last 14 days.