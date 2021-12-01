English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 143,840.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 143,840.

Indonesia Records 278 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 December 2021 17:01
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 278 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,256,687.
 
From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 307 to 4,104,964.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 143,840.
 
The COVID-19 National Task Force has issued Circular Number 23 of 2021 on International Travel Health Protocols during COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
The circular will be effective from 29 November 2021 until the time specified later.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The issuance of this circular is based on the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 that was found in South Africa and spread to several countries in the world.
 
To that end, in a bid to anticipate the spread of this new variant in Indonesia, the Government has decided to close the borders temporarily for international travelers who came from the countries/regions that has confirmed the transmission of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 and for international travelers who came from countries/regions near from countries/regions that have confirmed the new variant.
 
This circular also aims to observe health protocols for international travelers during COVID-19 pandemic as well as to carry out monitoring, handling, and evaluation in order to avoid an increase in COVID-19 including the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529.
 
As states in the circular, international travelers refer to people who travel to Indonesia from abroad in the last 14 days.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesians Urged to Tighten Health Protocols against Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Indonesians Urged to Tighten Health Protocols against Omicron COVID-19 Variant

English
indonesian government
Fiscal Policy Should Create Dynamic Economic Environment: Ministry

Fiscal Policy Should Create Dynamic Economic Environment: Ministry

English
finance
Indonesia Has Crucial Role in Climate Action: Finance Minister

Indonesia Has Crucial Role in Climate Action: Finance Minister

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tutup 74 Anak-Cucu BUMN, Erick Thohir Beberkan Kenaikan Pendapatan Perusahaan
Ekonomi

Tutup 74 Anak-Cucu BUMN, Erick Thohir Beberkan Kenaikan Pendapatan Perusahaan

Mabes Polri Tegaskan Pelarangan Reuni Akbar 212
Nasional

Mabes Polri Tegaskan Pelarangan Reuni Akbar 212

World Tour Finals 2021: Greysia/Apriyani Mulus
Olahraga

World Tour Finals 2021: Greysia/Apriyani Mulus

Bakal Disidang Akibat Ancam Adam Deni, Jerinx: Kun Fayakun
Hiburan

Bakal Disidang Akibat Ancam Adam Deni, Jerinx: Kun Fayakun

Baterai Keyless Lemah, Ini Trik Menyalakan Mobil
Otomotif

Baterai Keyless Lemah, Ini Trik Menyalakan Mobil

WHO: Individu Usia 60 Tahun ke Atas Sebaiknya Tunda Perjalanan
Internasional

WHO: Individu Usia 60 Tahun ke Atas Sebaiknya Tunda Perjalanan

Kuliah di Luar Negeri, Pendaftaran Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Angkatan I Dibuka
Pendidikan

Kuliah di Luar Negeri, Pendaftaran Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Angkatan I Dibuka

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Teknologi

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!