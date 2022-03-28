English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Receives Support for G20 Presidency from IsDB

English islam president joko widodo G20
Antara • 28 March 2022 18:23
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received an expression of support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency from Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Mohammed Al Jasser, who visited the Merdeka Palace, here along with delegates on Monday.
 
"We have also discussed the G20 Presidency, and we have expressed our pride for Indonesia's G20 Presidency. We are committed to supporting Indonesia's G20 Presidency through all means available to ensure the presidency's success in spite of challenges," Al Jasser stated after the meeting as broadcast from the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel.
 
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who accompanied Jokowi during the meeting, remarked that the president expressed his utmost appreciation for Al Jasser's support for Indonesia and hoped that their support would bolster relations between Indonesia and IsDB.

"This is Al Jasser's first visit to Indonesia as president of the Islamic Development Bank. He also expressed hope that relations between Indonesia and the Islamic Development Bank would grow stronger in the future," Indrawati remarked.
 
The minister noted that Indonesia and the IsDB were currently conceiving a cooperation framework that will cover programmes and aspects considered as a priority, such as the education aspect, as the IsDB has provided generous assistance for Indonesia's campuses and universities.
 
Apart from the education sector, other aspects to be covered in the framework pertain to the health sector, especially in the provision of COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic handling, and for the infrastructure sector to develop renewable energy and sustainable financing, she noted.
 
"President Jokowi has spoken about the potentials of renewable energy and the urgent issue of climate change, and the Islamic Development Bank also perceived those issues as a priority," Indrawati emphasized.
 
The minister noted that Al Jasser also perceived that digital technology is a priority, especially as the sector is also aligned with the current G20 Presidency agenda.
 
Al Jasser had earlier paid a visit to the Indonesian Medical Education and Research Institute (IMERI) of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Indonesia to observe potential researches that could be shared with members of the Islamic Development Bank, she noted.
 
"He has expressed Islamic Development Bank's support to Indonesia's G20 Presidency during this challenging era. Al Jasser also supported our agenda on digital technology, sustainable finance, as well as the joint health and finance architecture," she remarked.
 
(WAH)
