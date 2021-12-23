English  
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta Logs 43 New COVID-19 Cases

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 cases
Yogi Bayu Aji • 23 December 2021 07:36
Jakarta: 43 New COVID-19 Cases were recorded in Jakarta Province on Wednesday, the Jakarta Health Office has said.
 
"Today, 43 people tested positive for COVID-19, while 15,011 tested negative for the disease," Dwi Oktavia, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Division of the Agency, said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"In the past week, 107,950 people underwent PCR tests," she stated.

The Indonesian government recorded 179 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,261,072.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 252 to 4,112,292.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 144,034.

 
(WAH)
