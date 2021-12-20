English  
Village-owned enterprises should take advantage of the post-pandemic recovery.
Villages Key to Pandemic Recovery: Jokowi

English covid-19 covid-19 pandemic president joko widodo
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 20 December 2021 14:50
Jakarta: Economic activities in villages have been able to help tackle the impact of COVID-19 Pandemic in Indonesia, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
 
"When economic actitivies in urban areas are disturbed, villages emerge as our savior," the Head of State said here on Monday.
 
According to the President, village-owned enterprises should take advantage of the post-pandemic recovery by transforming economic activities in villages.

"Village-owned enterprises must have a great vision and seek a bigger market," he stated.
 
As part of his working visit in East Java province last week, President Jokowi inaugurated Ngawi Big Market in Ngawi regency, East Java province.
 
For the record, the market was transformed into a modern market with a green building concept spanning a building area of ??15,940 square meters with 291 kiosks, 244 stalls, and 20 dry stalls.
 
(WAH)
