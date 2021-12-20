Indonesia Records 133 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 216 to 4,111,835.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 144,013.
CovovaxLast week, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The vaccine, named CovovaxTM, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio.
CovovaxTM is a subunit of the vaccine developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). It requires two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 °C refrigerated temperatures. The vaccine uses a novel platform and is produced by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.