Indonesia Records 299 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 299 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,263,732.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 168 to 4,114,969.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 144,105.
In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19, the Government has extended the public activity restrictions (PPKM) outside Java and Bali islands until January 17.
For the record, to date there are no regencies/cities outside Java and Bali that have implemented PPKM Level 4.
Meanwhile, the number of regencies/cities implementing PPKM Level 1 increased from 191 to 227 regions, while Level 2 decreased from 169 to 148 regions and Level 3 decreased from 26 to 11 regions.