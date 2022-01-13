English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 144,155.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 144,155.

Indonesia Records 793 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 January 2022 17:27
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 793 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,268,890.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 385 to 4,117,347.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 144,155.
 
In a bid to boost the people’s immunity following the mutated COVID-19 strain, the Indonesian government has launched third dose of vaccination by prioritizing the elderly and the vulnerable groups.
 
The recipients of booster vaccine are those with a minimum spacing of six months after a full dose of vaccination.
 
According to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), vaccination and discipline in adhering to the health protocols are key to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

English
indonesian government
6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

English
earthquake
Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bahlil Ungkap Kronologis Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara RI
Ekonomi

Bahlil Ungkap Kronologis Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara RI

Pria Sandera 4 Orang di Sinagoga Texas, Desak Pembebasan Ilmuwan
Internasional

Pria Sandera 4 Orang di Sinagoga Texas, Desak Pembebasan Ilmuwan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari
Nasional

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU
Olahraga

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun
Otomotif

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!
Hiburan

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022
Teknologi

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!