Indonesia Records 518 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 214 to 4,115,572.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 144,121.
Quarantine RulesHead of COVID-19 Task Force Suharyanto has signed Decree Number 2 of 2022 on Entry Points, Quarantine Facilities, and Mandatory RT-PCR Tests for Indonesian Citizens Returning from Abroad.
The issuance of the Decree aims to follow up on the latest development of COVID-19 pandemic and provide control mechanism for international travel.
"The Decree of COVID-19 Task Force Number 1 of 2022 on Entry Points, Quarantine Facilities, and Mandatory RT-PCR Tests for Indonesian Citizens Returning from Abroad is no longer suitable to COVID-19 handling, so it needs to be revoked and replaced with a new one," Suharyanto said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
As stated in the First Dictum, Head of the Task Force determines nine entry points to the territory of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) for Indonesian citizens returning from abroad.
The nine entry points are Soekarno Hatta Airport, Banten; Juanda Airport, East Java; Sam Ratulangi Airport, North Sulawesi; Batam Port and Tanjungpinang Port, Riau Islands; Nunukan Port, North Kalimantan; Cross-border Post (PLBN) Aruk and PLBN Entikong, West Kalimantan and PLBN Motaain, East Nusa Tenggara.
The Second Dictum of the Decree states that Indonesian citizens returning from abroad must conduct self-quarantine. The 10-day quarantine period applies to Indonesian citizens returning from the country/region with three criteria, namely having confirmed community transmission of the new SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 variant; geographically adjacent to the country with community transmission of cases of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529; and having the number of confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 more than 10,000 cases.
Indonesian citizens returning from countries/regions other than the aforementioned criteria must conduct self-quarantine for a period of 7 days.