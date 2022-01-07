English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 144,121.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 144,121.

Indonesia Records 518 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 January 2022 17:36
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 518 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,265,187.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 214 to 4,115,572.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 144,121.

Quarantine Rules

Head of COVID-19 Task Force Suharyanto has signed Decree Number 2 of 2022 on Entry Points, Quarantine Facilities, and Mandatory RT-PCR Tests for Indonesian Citizens Returning from Abroad.
 
The issuance of the Decree aims to follow up on the latest development of COVID-19 pandemic and provide control mechanism for international travel.
 
"The Decree of COVID-19 Task Force Number 1 of 2022 on Entry Points, Quarantine Facilities, and Mandatory RT-PCR Tests for Indonesian Citizens Returning from Abroad is no longer suitable to COVID-19 handling, so it needs to be revoked and replaced with a new one," Suharyanto said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As stated in the First Dictum, Head of the Task Force determines nine entry points to the territory of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) for Indonesian citizens returning from abroad.
 
The nine entry points are Soekarno Hatta Airport, Banten; Juanda Airport, East Java; Sam Ratulangi Airport, North Sulawesi; Batam Port and Tanjungpinang Port, Riau Islands; Nunukan Port, North Kalimantan; Cross-border Post (PLBN) Aruk and PLBN Entikong, West Kalimantan and PLBN Motaain, East Nusa Tenggara.
 
The Second Dictum of the Decree states that Indonesian citizens returning from abroad must conduct self-quarantine. The 10-day quarantine period applies to Indonesian citizens returning from the country/region with three criteria, namely having confirmed community transmission of the new SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 variant; geographically adjacent to the country with community transmission of cases of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529; and having the number of confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 more than 10,000 cases.
 
Indonesian citizens returning from countries/regions other than the aforementioned criteria must conduct self-quarantine for a period of 7 days.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 116 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 116 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment Down to 3,883

Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment Down to 3,883

English
covid-19
At Least 6 Dead after Floods, Landslides in Jayapura

At Least 6 Dead after Floods, Landslides in Jayapura

English
disaster
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
DJP: Rp93,99 Miliar Terkumpul Melalui Pengungkapan Sukarela
Ekonomi

DJP: Rp93,99 Miliar Terkumpul Melalui Pengungkapan Sukarela

Ma'ruf Amin: Penambahan Wakil Menteri Didasari Besarnya Volume Pekerjaan
Nasional

Ma'ruf Amin: Penambahan Wakil Menteri Didasari Besarnya Volume Pekerjaan

Antusiasme Pencinta MotoGP Mandalika Tinggi, Tiket <i>Premiere Class</i> Ludes dalam Sehari
Olahraga

Antusiasme Pencinta MotoGP Mandalika Tinggi, Tiket Premiere Class Ludes dalam Sehari

Catat! Syarat dan Cara Daftar KIP Kuliah Tahun 2022
Pendidikan

Catat! Syarat dan Cara Daftar KIP Kuliah Tahun 2022

Kazakhstan Sebut 26 ‘Penjahat Bersenjata' Tewas dalam Kerusuhan
Internasional

Kazakhstan Sebut 26 ‘Penjahat Bersenjata' Tewas dalam Kerusuhan

Selain Bikin Playstation, Sony Juga Membuat Mobil Vision-S 02
Otomotif

Selain Bikin Playstation, Sony Juga Membuat Mobil Vision-S 02

5 Tanda Penipuan Online yang Harus Anda Ketahui
Teknologi

5 Tanda Penipuan Online yang Harus Anda Ketahui

BTS dan Adele Dongkrak Penjualan CD di Amerika Serikat, 40 Juta Keping dalam Setahun!
Hiburan

BTS dan Adele Dongkrak Penjualan CD di Amerika Serikat, 40 Juta Keping dalam Setahun!

5 Keuntungan Tinggal di Apartemen Dibandingkan Rumah
Properti

5 Keuntungan Tinggal di Apartemen Dibandingkan Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!