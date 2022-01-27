English  
Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa. (Photo: Metro TV)
Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa. (Photo: Metro TV)

Indonesian Military Commander Renames Air Force's Paskhas ad Kopasgat

English tni tni au military
Antara • 27 January 2022 15:52
Jakarta: Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa changed the name of the elite Indonesian Air Force's (TNI AU’s) Special Force (Paskhas) to the Rapid Action Forces Command (Kopasgat).
 
The decision is stipulated in the TNI Commander Decree (SK) Number Kep/66/I/2022 that also regulates rotating the position of 328 high-ranking TNI officers from the air force, army, and navy.
 
"There is also a change in the function of Kopasgat concerning the unit's organic function and the technical capabilities development," Head of the Information Service of the TNI AU (Kadispenau) Air Commodore Indan Gilang Buldansyah noted as quoted in a statement  on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, the decree adds one position of high-ranking commissioned officers called Kopasgat Inspector (Irkopasgat), he remarked.
 
Buldansyah also stated that discussions on changing the unit's name had been held since 2018-2019.
 
Furthermore, the Kadispenau informed that the change was first discussed at a meeting regarding the establishment of the TNI AU Operations Command (Koopsau) III and the National Air Operations Command (Koopsudnas) on February 9, 2019.
 
At the meeting, the TNI AU Chief of Staff at the time, Air Marshal (Ret.) Yuyu Sutisna, suggested the change of nomenclature of Paskhas into Kopasgat.
 
The proposal was followed up in the TNI Commander Regulation Number 26 of 2019 on the Organization of the Task of Kopasgat, TNI Commander Regulation Number 37 of 2019 on the Organizational Structure of the Tasks and Positions of the TNI AU, as well as TNI Commander Regulation Number 43 of 2019 on the Organizational Structure of Tasks among the ranks of TNI AU.
 
The three regulations were based on Presidential Regulation Number 66 of 2019 on Organizations, Duties, and Positions within the TNI.
 
The nomenclature change became official after the TNI Commander Decree (SK) Number Kep/66/I/2022 was signed by General Perkasa.
 
The decree assigns Rear Marshal Eris Widodo Yuliastono -- who initially served as commander of Paskhas -- to become the commander of Kopasgat.
 
Meanwhile, Air Commodore Deny Muis serves as the Irkopasgat.

 
(WAH)
