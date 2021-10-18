English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

215 Covid-19 Patients Treated at Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 pandemic covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 18 October 2021 14:54
Jakarta: Some 215 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 17 from 198
 
"It increased by 17 compared to yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 101 male patients and 114 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister Cautions against Third COVID-19 Wave at Year End

Minister Cautions against Third COVID-19 Wave at Year End

English
covid-19
Indonesia's BRIN Builds Genomics Research Center

Indonesia's BRIN Builds Genomics Research Center

English
research and innovation
COVID-19 Pandemic Has Weakened Protection of Migrant Workers: Komnas HAM

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Weakened Protection of Migrant Workers: Komnas HAM

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wall Street <i>Rebound</i>, Saham Tesla dan Netflix Ikut Moncer
Ekonomi

Wall Street Rebound, Saham Tesla dan Netflix Ikut Moncer

Jokowi Inginkan Kesepakatan Pengaturan Koridor Perjalanan dengan Malaysia
Internasional

Jokowi Inginkan Kesepakatan Pengaturan Koridor Perjalanan dengan Malaysia

Ricuh di Wembley, UEFA Sanksi Inggris Tanpa Penonton
Olahraga

Ricuh di Wembley, UEFA Sanksi Inggris Tanpa Penonton

Di Depan Komisi Eropa, Jokowi Tekankan Komitmen RI Atasi Perubahan Iklim
Nasional

Di Depan Komisi Eropa, Jokowi Tekankan Komitmen RI Atasi Perubahan Iklim

Daftar Nominasi AMI Awards 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Nominasi AMI Awards 2021

Ini Penyebab Guru Swasta Eksodus Jadi PPPK
Pendidikan

Ini Penyebab Guru Swasta Eksodus Jadi PPPK

Kawasaki Ninja Hybrid Mulai Mengaspal, Sudah Di Jual?
Otomotif

Kawasaki Ninja Hybrid Mulai Mengaspal, Sudah Di Jual?

Trojan Perbankan di Asia Tenggara Tetap Jadi Ancaman Siber
Teknologi

Trojan Perbankan di Asia Tenggara Tetap Jadi Ancaman Siber

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar
Properti

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!