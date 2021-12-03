English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 143,858.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 143,858.

Indonesia Records 245 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 December 2021 17:55
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 245 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,257,243.
 
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 328 to 4,105,680.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 143,858.
 
On November 26, World Health Organization (WHO) designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).  
 
This decision was based on the evidence presented to the TAG-VE that Omicron has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes.
 
Researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron and will continue to share the findings of these studies as they become available.  
 
According to WHO, it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more easily spread from person to person compared to other variants, including Delta.
 
In addition, it is also not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Supports Indonesia Dance Festival for Borobudur Temple's Cultural Preservation

Govt Supports Indonesia Dance Festival for Borobudur Temple's Cultural Preservation

English
culture
President Jokowi Urges National Police to Guard, Secure Investment

President Jokowi Urges National Police to Guard, Secure Investment

English
president joko widodo
Indonesian G20 Presidency Can Contribute to Pandemic Handling: Deputy Minister

Indonesian G20 Presidency Can Contribute to Pandemic Handling: Deputy Minister

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil NBA Hari Ini: Hancurkan Thunder, Grizzlies Cetak Sejarah
Olahraga

Hasil NBA Hari Ini: Hancurkan Thunder, Grizzlies Cetak Sejarah

<i>Dicuekin</i> 3 Kali Unjuk Rasa di Kampus, Demo Statuta UI Lanjut ke 'Kantor Nadiem'
Pendidikan

Dicuekin 3 Kali Unjuk Rasa di Kampus, Demo Statuta UI Lanjut ke 'Kantor Nadiem'

Selama Sepekan, Dana Asing Keluar dari RI Rp12,5 Triliun
Ekonomi

Selama Sepekan, Dana Asing Keluar dari RI Rp12,5 Triliun

Warga Korsel Wajib Tunjukkan Bukti Vaksinasi Saat Kunjungi Area Publik
Internasional

Warga Korsel Wajib Tunjukkan Bukti Vaksinasi Saat Kunjungi Area Publik

Ayah Bibi Ardiansyah Ungkap Warisan Vanessa Angel Mencapai Rp1 Miliar
Hiburan

Ayah Bibi Ardiansyah Ungkap Warisan Vanessa Angel Mencapai Rp1 Miliar

Jokowi Tak Ingin Bali Hanya Bergantung pada Pariwisata
Nasional

Jokowi Tak Ingin Bali Hanya Bergantung pada Pariwisata

Teknologi Enliten Bridgestone Bakal Masuk Indonesia, Cocok Buat Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Teknologi Enliten Bridgestone Bakal Masuk Indonesia, Cocok Buat Mobil Listrik

Bukan Beli Barang, Kominfo: Orang Terjebak Pinjol Akibat Judi Online
Teknologi

Bukan Beli Barang, Kominfo: Orang Terjebak Pinjol Akibat Judi Online

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!