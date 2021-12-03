Indonesia Records 245 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 245 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,257,243.
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 328 to 4,105,680.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 143,858.
On November 26, World Health Organization (WHO) designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).
This decision was based on the evidence presented to the TAG-VE that Omicron has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes.
Researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron and will continue to share the findings of these studies as they become available.
According to WHO, it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more easily spread from person to person compared to other variants, including Delta.
In addition, it is also not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta.