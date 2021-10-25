English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Ministry of Health)
Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 191 Covid-19 Patients

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 25 October 2021 11:36
Jakarta: Some 191 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital was up by 14 from 205.
 
"It increased by 14 compared to yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 101 male patients and 90 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Bolster Cooperation in Palm Oil Industry

Indonesia to Apply Fair Play for Automotive Industry: Investment Minister

Counselor Chollet's Visit Reinforces Indonesia-US Strategic Partnership

