NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
President Joko Widodo (left) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
President Jokowi, Foreign Ambassadors Visit Rumpin Nursery Center in Borgor

English united states European Union president joko widodo west java
Andhika Prasetyo • 19 November 2021 13:57
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the Rumpin Modern Nursery, Bogor Regency, West Java on Friday morning. 
 
The Head of State invited a number of foreign ambassadors to join this activity.
 
British Ambassador Owen Jenkins, United States Ambassador Sung Yong Kim, Canadian Ambassador Cameron MacKay, European Union Ambassador Vincent Piket, and World Bank Country Director Satu Kahkonen, participated in this working visit. 
 
The group departed from the Bogor Presidential Palace at around 08.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).

"Today I visited a nursery center in Rumpin, Bogor Regency, with foreign ambassadors from the United States, Canada, the European Union, Great Britain," President Jokowi said.
 
The Head of State explained that the 128 hectare nursery center will produce a wide range of plant seeds, including sengon, teak, mahogany, and eucalyptus. 
 
Within a year, 12 million plant seeds are targeted to be harvested.
 
(WAH)
