Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage in Java, Bali Improves Significantly: Minister

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 October 2021 19:28
Jakarta: Following the inclusion of COVID-19 vaccination coverage since 13 September as an indicator to lower level of Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in Java-Bali during its evaluation process, the rate of vaccination in these regions have significantly improved, especially on vaccination for the elderly, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has said on Monday.
 
The PPKM level in Java-Bali can be lowered from Level 3 to Level 2 if the vaccination coverage of the first dose reaches 50 percent and that aiming at the elderly reaches 40 percent.
 
Meanwhile, to be able to go drop from Level 2 to Level 1, the coverage of the first dose must reach 70 percent while that aiming at the elderly must reach 60 percent. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Some regions that cannot increase the vaccination coverage requirements for Level 2 must also increase their PPKM level, from Level 2 to Level 3. 
 
On the occasion, Luhut also stated that the national confirmed cases have dropped by 98 percent. in Java-Bali regions, it showed a decline of up to 98.7 percent from its peak on July 15. 
 
The Minister also stated that the Indonesian Government continues to intensify tracing, testing, and treatment efforts. 
 
"The number of tests carried out per day continues to increase. The average testing is now around 175,000 [cases]," he said, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
Luhut also reminded all elements not to be careless in dealing with the covid-19 pandemic. 
 
(WAH)
