Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 1,384 New Covid-19 Cases, 66 Deaths

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 October 2021 18:40
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,384 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,225,871.
 
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 3,514 to 4,057,760.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 66 to 142,560.
 
Some 255 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number was increased by 10 from 245.
 
"It was up from 245," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 112 male patients and 143 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
(WAH)
