Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 453 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,255,268.
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 386 to 4,103,379.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 143,796.
Even though Indonesia is being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the education sector in the country can still continue because of innovation, creativity, and dedication of teachers.
This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the Commemoration of National Teacher's Day 2021 yesterday.
"The education sector in the country is still running, although with adjustments here and there," the President said on his official Twitter account @Jokowi, Thursday.
"All of this can take place thanks to innovation, creativity, and of course dedication of teachers who remain faithful in guarding the education of the younger generation," the President added.
The President also asked all parties to work together in restoring the education sector in the country.