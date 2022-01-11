English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 144,144.
Indonesia Records 802 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 January 2022 17:49
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 802 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,267,451.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 446 to 4,116,648.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 144,144.
 
The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has officially issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for five types of COVID-19 vaccines to be used as booster shots.
 
The five COVID-19 vaccines that have obtained the EUA from the BPOM, namely CoronaVac produced by PT Bio Farma, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Zifivax.

According to BPOM, a number of vaccines are still at clinical trials to obtain the EUA as additional doses of vaccines.
 
(WAH)
