Indonesia Records 802 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 802 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,267,451.From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 446 to 4,116,648.In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 144,144.The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has officially issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for five types of COVID-19 vaccines to be used as booster shots.The five COVID-19 vaccines that have obtained the EUA from the BPOM, namely CoronaVac produced by PT Bio Farma, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Zifivax.According to BPOM, a number of vaccines are still at clinical trials to obtain the EUA as additional doses of vaccines.