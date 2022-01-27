English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,261. (photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,261. (photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Logs 8,077 New Covid-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 January 2022 17:22
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 8,077 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,309,270.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,643 to 4,129,305.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,261.

COVID-19 Situation Globally

In the last week, more than 8 million new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Americas, the highest number of weekly cases in the region, according to Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO).
 
Meanwhile, deaths throughout the region also increased, with 18,000 new deaths marking a 37% relative increase over the prior week.
 
In North America, the US continues to have the highest numbers of new infections, although cases decreased by nearly one million over the last week. 

By contrast, in many of Mexico’s southern states we have seen new infections triple over the last seven days.

 
(WAH)
